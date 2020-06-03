Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
More over-65 downsizing needed to help fix UK housing crisis
News
03/06/20
by Dominic Brady
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust appoints new chief executive
Related Stories
We have ignored the truth for too long: bad housing kills
Encourage rough sleepers to move in with family and friends, government tells councils
Stonewater strikes £23m modular deal with Ilke Homes
Labour calls for an investigation into Jenrick’s ‘biased’ approval of 1,500-home development
Homelessness charities warn of upcoming ‘humanitarian disaster’ if replacements for shelters are not found
World-leading energy standards are vital in meeting our net-zero ambitions
Government welfare watchdog tells ministers to suspend shared accommodation benefit rate
Future local authority investments must be guided by social need, not just commercial gain
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved