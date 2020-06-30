More retirement communities needed to tackle adult social care crisis, says report
News30/06/20by Dominic Brady
The government should provide councils with tools to incentivise the creation of more retirement communities to address the adults social care funding crisis, a new report has said.
Previous Article More than 80,000 fewer homes to be delivered this year due to coronavirus, analysis finds Next Article The Jenrick scandal will raise questions about the government's wider planning shake-up