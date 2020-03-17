More than 1,250 housing association mortgages in London on hold as EWS falters

The latest data shows the growing issues crisis afflicting the sector with the number growing from the 647 deals on hold in November 2019 #ukhousing

Across the all of the G15 landlords, which own thousands of blocks, the EWS process has been completed on just 26 of these blocks.

The data from the G15 also reveals that the attempts to fix the cladding crisis through the EWS (External Wall Review 1) process, a system set up by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to unstick the property market is not yet working. It was also supported by UK Finance, the national body that represents the banking and financial sectors.

The EWS form was set up by RICS in mid-December after hundreds of leaseholders were unable to get a certificate to show that their buildings’ cladding adhered to the government’s advice note 14 guidance.

The new process was aimed at giving building owners a form that could be signed off by a competent inspector, which would either give the building a clean bill of health for mortgage providers to lend on the properties, or recommend that remedial works take place.

Helen Evans, G15 chair and chief executive of Network Homes, told Inside Housing that the process was not working smoothly and there was confusion in terms of its application and validity.

The number of people available to carry out these inspections is also limited, causing delays to testing on many blocks. This is further exacerbated by inspectors not being willing to take the liability for checks, as well inspectors facing difficulties in accessing professional indemnity insurance cover so they can carry out the work.

Inside Housing has also spoken to inspectors who have said work to check just one block can take between two weeks and a month in some cases.