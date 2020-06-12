More than a dozen tower blocks clad by Grenfell subcontractor stripped of dangerous ACM since fire

Analysis of Harley Facades’ work, three years on from the fire that killed 72 people, shows that a series of installation projects completed before the tragedy have now been completely undone under the government’s new building safety rules, which has cost taxpayers tens of millions of pounds.

Inside Housing has found that at least five of its installation jobs, with a combined original contract value of around £30m, have now been taken down. In some instances, the remediation work has cost taxpayers several times more than the original contract.

Harley Facades installed aluminium composite material (ACM) on Grenfell Tower during its refurbishment in 2015. The cladding has since been identified as a major factor in the rapid spread of the fire on the night.

The organisation is a core participant in phase two of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. In January, the inquiry heard that the firm had exchanged emails with architects and fire safety consultants acknowledging that the cladding system would fail in a fire.

Of the 27 projects listed on Harley Facades’ website, Inside Housing has discovered that at least five have had cladding stripped completely. Another three blocks found to have ACM are yet to be remediated.

The projects that have been completely stripped include some of Harley Facades’ largest contracts which included work on 14 blocks.

The largest contract was a £16m deal for five towers at the Chalcots Estate in Camden, north London.

The estate, which contains 717 flats, hit the news when it was evacuated two weeks after the Grenfell fire, when the council discovered the towers were covered in Grenfell-style materials.

Rydon, the main contractor of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment before the fire, also managed the Chalcots Estate.

ACM cladding was fully removed in January 2018 and the council was later handed £80m from the government’s remediation fund.

Camden Council agreed a £90m contract with Wates in January last year to replace the cladding using money from the government fund. But the contract, which cost more than five times the initial installation contract, was retendered in May as costs began to spiral.