MP and council write to housing association after key workers hit with “unaffordable and unreasonable” rent hike

News by Nathaniel Barker

An MP and council have implored a large London housing association to reconsider an “unaffordable and unreasonable” rent increase at a block built for key workers.

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register

Previous Article Policymakers have ignored key worker housing for too long