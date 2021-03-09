Coronavirus
National VRTB roll-out would cost £14.6bn in first decade
News
09.03.21
by Nathaniel Barker
Giving housing association tenants the Right to Buy would cost the public purse around £14.6bn in the first decade, Inside Housing analysis has found
