Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
New construction minister appointed after just one month
News
11.01.21
by Nathaniel Barker
A new construction minister has been appointed just one month after the role last changed hands
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Essential repairs and home moves to continue in Scotland during new lockdown
Repairs work to continue and housing market to stay open as England enters lockdown
Veteran housing association boss announces retirement after 33 years at helm
Housing association chief executives named in New Year Honours list
Places for People replaces chair after 10 years in the role
New construction minister appointed after just one month
L&Q appoints new chief executive
The Thinkhouse Review: the top five housing reports of the past year
RELATED STORIES
11.01.21
Places for People replaces chair after spending 10 years in the role
11.01.21
L&Q appoints new chief executive
11.01.21
Push government to adopt Inside Housing cladding plan, London Assembly tells mayor
08.01.21
Wales extends eviction ban until 31 March
08.01.21
UK’s biggest house builder completions jump 9% in second half of 2020
08.01.21
Government extends bailiff eviction ban and gives extra rough sleeper support
08.01.21
Social landlord to use £25m deal to extend tower blocks vertically
08.01.21
Government leaves open option to freeze housing market if pandemic gets worse
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved