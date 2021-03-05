New shared ownership – the sector’s view

In association with:

Last November, the government released its consultation into a major shake-up of the shared ownership model, with the goal of “helping even more people to realise their ambition of owning their own home”. The changes were in part responding to mounting criticism that the current shared ownership programme has flaws that make it inordinately expensive for buyers.

But an exclusive survey carried out by Inside Housing and Winckworth Sherwood has raised a number of major concerns around how this new model will impact social housing organisations, with the majority of respondents (55%) coming out against the changes (see pie chart, below) and 58% saying it will lead to an erosion in the overall number of affordable homes in the sector.

Additional administrative burdens, questionable financial viability and the creation of a two-tiered market were just some of the issues flagged among participants, of which 71% were housing associations and 21% were local authorities.

The survey was centred around the four main changes to the shared ownership model: a reduction in the minimum equity purchase stake from 25% to 10%; a new gradual staircasing offer of 1% instalments from 10%; an initial 10-year period during which time landlords must pay for essential repairs; and giving shared owners more control when selling their home.

Asked which of these changes would pose the most problems for their organisation, nearly 40% said that having to pay for repairs for the first 10 years of a property is one of their major concerns, with 21% of respondents respectively flagging the minimum equity purchase reduction and the staircasing offer.