Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
New social housing aggregator funds 2,200 homes in first year
News
11/02/20
by Jack Simpson
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Short on time? Tuesday’s housing news in five minutes
Next Article
From the archive – associations could be priced out of the market
Related Stories
From the archive – associations could be priced out of the market
Bromford eyes sustainable financing after completing first ESG-linked deal
Budget 2020: councils call for extra cash to make homes more eco-friendly
Scottish landlord agrees £114m financing deal with M&G following Wheatley merger
Supported housing provider found non-compliant over issues of ‘serious regulatory concern’
Scottish government to pump extra £16m into affordable housing programme
‘Computer says no’: how a new exhibition is exposing the bureaucracy faced by homeless people
Time to move mental health up the agenda
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved