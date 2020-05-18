Newly homeless excluded from government’s coronavirus rough sleeping plan, says Burnham

In a letter sent to housing secretary Robert Jenrick, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said that councils now faced "unfunded costs" after being told by the government that it would not fund the support it had provided to hundreds of people made homeless in the last two months.

Mr Burnham wrote: “At the start of the outbreak, we were encouraged to do what we could to develop an ‘Everyone In’ approach and that we would be covered for the costs we incurred.

“We took that to mean anyone who might otherwise be sleeping rough during lockdown.

“However, it was some weeks later that your department explained to us that ‘Everyone In’ only covers people identified as homeless pre-lockdown – not those made homeless during lockdown.”

He added: “Calling this policy ‘Everyone In’ at the start only to define what that means later down the line has unfairly left councils facing unfunded costs.”