Next Affordable Homes Programme will be “even larger” than before, confirms Jenrick

Answering a question in the House of Commons today, Mr Jenrick repeated the Conservative Party’s manifesto commitment to renew the Affordable Homes Programme and said the new programme will be “at least as generous” as the current one.

The existing £9bn Affordable Homes Programme, which provides funding to housing associations and local authorities to develop affordable housing, was launched in 2016 and is due to end in 2021.

Speaking alongside other ministers from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Mr Jenrick said: “We have already invested £9bn through our affordable housing programme and we’ve made a manifesto commitment to bring forward another one which is even larger.”

He added that the government “wants to build more homes of all types”.