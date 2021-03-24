NHBC accepted combustible insulation on high rises ‘as a direct result’ of Kingspan ‘campaigning’, inquiry hears

The UK’s largest building inspector published guidance saying it would accept the use of untested combustible cladding systems “as a direct result” of “campaigning” by insulation manufacturer Kingspan, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard today

“Overall I feel this is good news as it shows a shift in thinking and an acceptance of combustible insulation and I am sure is a direct result of our testing and campaigning on this issue,” he wrote.

Commenting on this development in an internal email in July 2016, Adrian Pargeter, then head of technical and marketing for Great Britain, said that the NHBC had “effectively eased the passage of compliance for a selection of combustible insulation brands”.

It said it made this decision following a review of tests carried out by the various firms.

But following the threat of legal action by Kingspan and several meetings with the firm, it published guidance in July 2016 which instead said that K15 and insulation products made by two rival firms would be approved without test evidence in combination with popular cladding types, including aluminium composite material (ACM).

The National House Building Council (NHBC) had previously raised concerns about the use of Kingspan’s combustible K15 insulation on tall buildings and threatened to reject applications including it in January 2015.

However, he added that it would allow the other manufacturers listed by the NHBC – Celotex and Xtratherm – “to ride in on our shirt tales after relatively little effort”.

Giving evidence today, Richard Burnley, former managing director at the firm, said he assumed that the reference to campaigning meant “meetings we had with various people” at the NHBC.

“What had occurred, do you know, in the 12 months or so before July 2016 for the NHBC to suddenly start approving combustible insulation [on buildings] over 18m?” asked Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen this, I’m reading it with you,” he replied.

Other documents showed meetings between Kingspan and the NHBC following its threat of legal action, in which the NHBC agreed to “discuss widening/amending the scope of options for demonstrating compliance” in a guidance note published by the Building Control Alliance (BCA).

Guidance notes published by the BCA in June 2014 and 2015 laid the framework for the use of so-called ‘desktop studies’, which allowed systems containing combustible insulation to be approved without direct test data based on an assessment by a “suitably qualified expert”.

The NHBC had already signed off many systems using K15 that did not have direct test data covering the system used.

“Was there any sense in which you felt like you might be able to take advantage of the fact that things might get a bit difficult for the NHBC if it came out that they had approved or insured buildings with K15 on them that did not correspond to the 2005 build-up [Kingspan’s only successful test]?” Mr Millett asked.

“Absolutely not,” Mr Burnley replied.

Earlier, Mr Burnley had been shown documents which showed that Kingspan had issued an approval letter to Spruce Court in Pendleton, Salford, where its product was used in a cladding system with the same highly combustible ACM as installed on Grenfell Tower.

The letter told the developer to “take this as confirmation that K15 has been specified correctly” in the system and came despite Mr Burnley’s witness statement claiming he was not aware of any systems that used this combination of materials.

Mr Burnley said he was not clear on whether the firm knew the building was clad in polyethylene-cored ACM or a more fire-retardant version when it sent this letter.