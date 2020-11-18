NHBC dropped objections to combustible insulation on high rises amid industry lobbying, inquiry hears

Throughout 2015, Celotex struggled to get approval from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for the use of its RS5000 product.

In at least one instance, NHBC actively turned it down as it was “flammable and therefore not to be incorporated into buildings above 18m”. It also told Celotex’s head of marketing that its arguments were “stupid” in one heated meeting in May 2015.

It even ordered the product to be stripped from the walls of one building it inspected where it had been partially installed.

But in July 2016, it reversed this position, and published guidance saying that the product, and its rival Kingspan’s K15 line, could be used on buildings of all heights behind a variety of external cladding panels – including aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding.

“Were you surprised by this apparent volte-face, this change of position, from the NHBC within less than a year?” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.

“It did seem surprising, yes,” replied Paul Evans, former head of marketing at Celotex.

“Was that change as a result of the lobbying of the NHBC by players in the market – I’m not necessarily including Celotex in that – to achieve NHBC buy-in?” asked Mr Millett.

“I don’t know what other companies were doing, I just know we’d met NHBC on a couple of occasions to talk about various matters,” he replied.