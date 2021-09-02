ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
NHF and PlaceShapers among 100 signatories on letter urging government not to cut Universal Credit
News
02.09.21
by Nathaniel Barker
The open letter to Boris Johnson urges him not to go ahead with a £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit in October
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Homes England reveals names of 31 new strategic partners
Revealed: GLA names partners for £3.46bn affordable housing programme
Homes England and GLA to announce almost 90 new strategic partnerships
How to fix social housing’s repair problem
NHF and PlaceShapers among 100 signatories on letter urging government not to cut Universal Credit
Social landlords in Scotland must work together with government to achieve net zero targets, report urges
London housing associations to join City Hall anti-violence initiative
Clarion raises £300m through sustainable bond issue
RELATED STORIES
02.09.21
Social landlords in Scotland must work together with government to achieve net zero targets, report urges
02.09.21
London housing associations to join City Hall anti-violence initiative
02.09.21
GLA affordable homes allocations 2021: how they compare with 2016
02.09.21
We need to address the problem of second homes
02.09.21
Strategic partnerships 2021 to 2026: how Homes England allocations compare to last time around
02.09.21
What happened to… the Right to Buy extension?
01.09.21
Complaints to Housing Ombudsman rise by 21%
01.09.21
Scottish Greens co-leader appointed minister for zero carbon buildings and tenants’ rights
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved