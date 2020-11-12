Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing event
Homes event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
NHF publishes new overhauled code of governance for housing associations
News
12/11/20
by Jack Simpson
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
NIHE sets aside nearly £8m to fit sprinklers in 31 tower blocks
Related Stories
NIHE sets aside nearly £8m to fit sprinklers in 31 tower blocks
Social housing ESG reporting standard receives backing from dozens of landlords and investors
Midlands council self-refers to RSH after audit concludes ‘no assurance’ over safety
‘For-profit’ association stripped of exempt accommodation status by Birmingham City Council
Staff and tenants’ data compromised in cyber attack at 32,000-home housing association
Clarion issues ESG report outlining sustainability credentials
Glasgow Council ‘rationed’ temporary accommodation before pandemic, regulator investigation finds
Housing associations in Northern Ireland finally declared private by ONS
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved