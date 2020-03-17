Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All

NHF to hold coronavirus webinar for sector

News17/03/20by Peter Apps

The National Housing Federation (NHF) will hold a webinar for housing providers this afternoon to discuss mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Sharelines
The National Housing Federation will hold a webinar for housing providers this afternoon to discuss mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak #ukhousing
NHF to hold coronavirus webinar for sector #ukhousing

The session will be an opportunity for members to discuss best practice around preparing for and mitigating the impact of the virus on residents and services. Registration is available here.

It will be addressed by Mario Ambrosi, director of communications and marketing at Anchor Hanover, and Maxine Espley, executive director of health, social care and support at Accord.

Read More

Grenfell Inquiry suspended due to coronavirus outbreakGrenfell Inquiry suspended due to coronavirus outbreak
Homelessness hostels and day centres do not need to close due to coronavirus, says governmentHomelessness hostels and day centres do not need to close due to coronavirus, says government
The sector must find a way of managing in the impending coronavirus chaosThe sector must find a way of managing in the impending coronavirus chaos

The webinar will take place at 1.30pm and be shared on the NHF website afterwards.

It will focus on sharing current experience and practice, and the NHF said it does not seek to replace official government or NHS advice.

 

Official advice applicable to the sector is available here.

It follows Boris Johnson last night announcing an escalation of the country’s response to the virus – encouraging everyone to work from home and “strongly advising” people in designated vulnerable groups to isolate.

Housing Association/RPPolicy
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn