NHF to hold coronavirus webinar for sector

The National Housing Federation (NHF) will hold a webinar for housing providers this afternoon to discuss mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The session will be an opportunity for members to discuss best practice around preparing for and mitigating the impact of the virus on residents and services. Registration is available here.
It will be addressed by Mario Ambrosi, director of communications and marketing at Anchor Hanover, and Maxine Espley, executive director of health, social care and support at Accord.
The webinar will take place at 1.30pm and be shared on the NHF website afterwards.
It will focus on sharing current experience and practice, and the NHF said it does not seek to replace official government or NHS advice.
Official advice applicable to the sector is available here.
It follows Boris Johnson last night announcing an escalation of the country’s response to the virus – encouraging everyone to work from home and “strongly advising” people in designated vulnerable groups to isolate.