ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
NHF urges members to declare diversity figures after launch
News
17.08.21
by James Wilmore
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
UK’s largest insurer lobbied against cladding crisis measures which would ‘deprive residents of institutional landlord’
L&Q tells almost 10,000 residents in medium-rise blocks they do not need EWS1 checks
Clarion cleared by RSH following ITV investigation
Regulator declares lease-based provider non-compliant with warning over rents
Welsh government bans fossil fuel boilers in new social homes
L&Q to decide on future ‘staffing arrangements’ after major shake-up of sales and development unit
For-profit snaps up 247 shared ownership homes from landlord with more deals expected
NHF urges members to declare diversity figures after launch
RELATED STORIES
18.08.21
L&Q to decide on future ‘staffing arrangements’ after major shake-up of sales and development unit
17.08.21
Sunak urged to offer ‘cash injection’ as study reveals four million homes in the North need upgrades
11.08.21
G15 member appoints new chief financial officer
11.08.21
Gloucestershire landlord appoints experienced council director to lead operations
11.08.21
NHF to remove membership from exempt accommodation providers if they don’t meet new standards
11.08.21
CIH calls on government to allow more social homes to access £4bn energy-efficiency scheme
10.08.21
Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in July 2021
10.08.21
Help to Buy leaseholders can now sell homes at ‘cladding affected’ value, says Homes England
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved