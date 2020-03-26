NHS staff and homeless residents left with nowhere to go as Premier Inn becomes latest hotel chain to close

Families living in temporary accommodation and NHS staff have been evicted from their hotel rooms with little notice as Premier Inn becomes the latest chain to close its hotels, despite government advice stating that they should stay open.
Inside Housing has spoken to multiple individuals who have been staying in Premier Inn hotels, either because they were placed there in temporary accommodation by their council or because they are NHS workers who cannot live at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Carol Karaca told Inside Housing that her daughter, a nurse working in intensive care, was placed at a Premier Inn in Romford near the Queen’s Hospital on Monday because she was not able to live at home with her mum, who is at high risk of contracting coronavirus.
After returning from her shift yesterday, Ms Karaca’s daughter, alongside other NHS colleagues, received a letter which said the hotel would be closing soon. Ms Karaca said her daughter was only given two hours to vacate her room.
According to Ms Karaca, Queen’s Hospital was able to find another independent hotel for its staff to stay in. However, Ms Karaca worries about what will happen if that hotel was to close, too.
An Essex resident, who would prefer not to be named, told Inside Housing that they and their children have been given until Friday to vacate their hotel room. Both the resident and their daughter are severely disabled and have been placed in the hotel as temporary accommodation by their council.
The resident said the Premier Inn hotel they are staying in is the only accommodation with disabled access and appropriate facilities available to them.
Inside Housing has also seen tweets from a number of other people who have been staying in Premier Inn hotels and have been unexpectedly moved out of their rooms at short notice.
@premierinn did not have the courtesy to inform that us they r closing tomorrow. Thus sending two key NHS workers with no alternative accommodation and 2 children in the Covid19 pandemic out; whilst other hotels across the country going out their way to help. Says it all— Sourabh Chand (@SourabhRobChand)
@premierinn did not have the courtesy to inform that us they r closing tomorrow. Thus sending two key NHS workers with no alternative accommodation and 2 children in the Covid19 pandemic out; whilst other hotels across the country going out their way to help. Says it all— Sourabh Chand (@SourabhRobChand) March 25, 2020
Yesterday, Inside Housing reported that families living in temporary accommodation, including a large number of disabled people, have been forced onto the streets as Travelodge decided to close the majority of its hotels in response to lockdown measures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday evening.
In response to this news, homelessness minister Luke Hall sent a letter to hotel owners confirming that hotels, hostels and B&Bs should stay open if they are providing accommodation to homeless people or key workers.
A notice on the Premier Inn’s website posted on Tuesday reads: “Following the prime minister’s address to the nation last night, we have now received specific instruction that hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks and boarding houses are required to close.
“As a result we will be temporarily closing our Premier Inn hotels as soon as it is practical to do so, for a minimum of three weeks in line with government guidelines.”
Premier Inn has been contacted for comment.