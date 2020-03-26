NHS staff and homeless residents left with nowhere to go as Premier Inn becomes latest hotel chain to close

Inside Housing has spoken to multiple individuals who have been staying in Premier Inn hotels, either because they were placed there in temporary accommodation by their council or because they are NHS workers who cannot live at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Carol Karaca told Inside Housing that her daughter, a nurse working in intensive care, was placed at a Premier Inn in Romford near the Queen’s Hospital on Monday because she was not able to live at home with her mum, who is at high risk of contracting coronavirus.

After returning from her shift yesterday, Ms Karaca’s daughter, alongside other NHS colleagues, received a letter which said the hotel would be closing soon. Ms Karaca said her daughter was only given two hours to vacate her room.

According to Ms Karaca, Queen’s Hospital was able to find another independent hotel for its staff to stay in. However, Ms Karaca worries about what will happen if that hotel was to close, too.