No KCTMO lifts met ‘firefighting’ standards amid ‘fundamental confusion’ over lift types, Grenfell inquiry hears

Following this, Janice Wray, head of health and safety at KCTMO, sent an email in March 2010 titled “Meeting requirements for firefighting lifts”, which listed various characteristics of the lifts in KCTMO’s high-rise properties.

“Can you help us as to why… you never corrected Janice Wray to say these are firemen’s lifts, not firefighting lifts?” asked Mr Kinnier.

“I don’t know why, I don’t remember that email,” replied Mr Calaharn.

He was also shown KCTMO’s fire safety policy, which said lifts serving high-rise buildings “do meet a significant number of firefighting lift criteria” despite not all criteria “being appropriate”.

“Would it be your position that to be properly classified as a firefighting lift, a lift would have to have all the features of a firefighting lift and not just some?” asked Mr Kinnier.

“Yes, I agree that it should have all the features,” said Mr Calaharn.

“Would you read this fire safety strategy as indicating that there was a tendency to use the phrase ‘firefighting lift’, even where a lift does not possess the qualities of firefighting lift?” asked Mr Kinnier.

“I agree with that, yes,” said Mr Calaharn.

He explained that one of the features a firefighting lift may be fitted with, which he did not believe would have been practical in KCTMO stock, was an escape trapdoor.

He said this dated back to the 1970s, because of “youths lift surfing” and “gaining access to the top of the lift”. As a result, he said, London County Council shut and locked all the hatches in its stock.

Yesterday, the inquiry heard another witness claim he had never seen a block of council housing with a fully compliant firefighting lift.

A previous witness said the cost of upgrading the lifts in Grenfell Tower to “firefighting” standards would have been up to £100,000. Mr Calaharn estimated the work at closer to £10,000, but said he accepted that the previous witness was more knowledgable.