Nobody at Grenfell cladding contractor tasked with thinking about fire safety, inquiry hears

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has already seen chains of emails between the contractors, architects and building control inspectors which show they resisted the idea of including fire breaks between floors at Grenfell Tower and did not design cavity barriers above windows – as required by building regulations.

During phase one of the inquiry, experts concluded that the windows at Grenfell “had very little capacity to resist a fire”, allowing the blaze to break out of the flat it started in and ignite the combustible cladding on the walls.

During questioning, Mr Anketell-Jones was presented with an email he sent to project stakeholders in which he said that fire stopping wouldn’t be needed as fire would quickly destroy the ACM cladding.

He wrote: “There is no point of ‘fire stopping’; as we all know; the ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire.”

Asked by Ms Grange to elaborate on his comments, he said that from his structural design training, he knew that aluminium was unable to resist fire for a long periods and would melt and fall off the building.

When asked how this comment around the performance of the cladding was consistent with his previous evidence that he was only concerned with and educated on structural issues, Mr Anketell-Jones said: “It’s what I picked up from the email further down, and picking up bits and pieces over the years, it was not an area I was trained on and I would always send off the drawings to consultants to be checked on other projects.”