Nobody at Grenfell cladding contractor tasked with thinking about fire safety, inquiry hears

Nobody at the construction company that installed the combustible ACM cladding on the Grenfell Tower was designated with the responsibility of assessing the fire safety of products used on its projects, the inquiry into the fire at the block has heard today.
When asked by Kate Grange, counsel for the inquiry, whose job it was at Harley at the time of the Grenfell project to ‘think about fire’, Daniel Anketell-Jones, the company’s design manager during the work, said that there was nobody across the company designated with that role.
Mr Anketell-Jones said: “Each individual person would look after the responsibility on the projects. [For Grenfell] the responsibility would fall on Kevin [Lamb, lead designer] and Ben [Bailey, project manager].”
The revelations came after Mr Anketell-Jones revealed earlier in the week that it would be the role of the company’s technical manager to assess the technical compliance of materials used.
Harley didn’t have anyone in this role for a three-year period between the end of 2012 and the end of 2015, a period that coincided with the Grenfell refurbishment.
When asked who was responsible for ensuring the designs of cladding systems complied with the building regulations during the period that the company was without a technical manager, Mr Anketell-Jones said for the projects he worked on he would pass back to clients and design team.
Mr Anketell-Jones would take on the role of technical manager at Harley in late 2015.
Today was Mr Anketell-Jones’ third day of questioning at the inquiry, with discussion around fire stopping and the installation of cavity barriers around the windows during the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has already seen chains of emails between the contractors, architects and building control inspectors which show they resisted the idea of including fire breaks between floors at Grenfell Tower and did not design cavity barriers above windows – as required by building regulations.
During phase one of the inquiry, experts concluded that the windows at Grenfell “had very little capacity to resist a fire”, allowing the blaze to break out of the flat it started in and ignite the combustible cladding on the walls.
During questioning, Mr Anketell-Jones was presented with an email he sent to project stakeholders in which he said that fire stopping wouldn’t be needed as fire would quickly destroy the ACM cladding.
He wrote: “There is no point of ‘fire stopping’; as we all know; the ACM will be gone rather quickly in a fire.”
Asked by Ms Grange to elaborate on his comments, he said that from his structural design training, he knew that aluminium was unable to resist fire for a long periods and would melt and fall off the building.
When asked how this comment around the performance of the cladding was consistent with his previous evidence that he was only concerned with and educated on structural issues, Mr Anketell-Jones said: “It’s what I picked up from the email further down, and picking up bits and pieces over the years, it was not an area I was trained on and I would always send off the drawings to consultants to be checked on other projects.”
Ms Grange concluded her questions by asking Mr Anketell-Jones if he would do anything differently if he had the chance to do the project again.
“Looking back on it, because my role was very limited and I was only asked to dip in and out and look at pieces of info, and do structural design, I think at that point I didn’t have the education or knowledge to pick up on signs or see things were missing," he said.
"So, I don’t think I could have anything differently without the education I have now.”
