ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Non-compliant landlord to stop providing exempt accommodation
News
25.06.21
by Dominic Brady
New Roots, a provider of exempt accommodation, has announced it will move away from the tenure warning that the lease-based model is “intrinsically unsafe”
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Stoke-based housing association under investigation by regulator
Top 50 Biggest Builders 2021
Riverside in ‘partnership’ talks with G15 housing association facing financial woes
London council approves 1,400-home estate regeneration scheme
Non-compliant landlord to stop providing exempt accommodation
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 40: ‘An exercise in concealment and half truth’
The Week in Housing: sector’s reputation under strain
National Housing Federation chief ‘sorry’ for housing conditions uncovered by ITV
RELATED STORIES
25.06.21
The Week in Housing: sector’s reputation under strain
25.06.21
National Housing Federation chief ‘sorry’ for housing conditions uncovered by ITV
25.06.21
A week in the life of… a janitor team leader
25.06.21
My plea to the prime minister: disabled people also need safe and accessible homes
25.06.21
The Wild West exempt accommodation sector requires urgent and joined-up accountability
24.06.21
Residents moved out of housing association block after ‘significant’ fire safety defects discovered
24.06.21
Chief executive of KCTMO denies ‘keeping the board in the dark’ about fire safety failings
24.06.21
Aster announces plans to merge with London-based care specialist housing association
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved