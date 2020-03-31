North East council set to close down ALMO

Bringing housing services in-house mean council "can focus on what matters most", says @CllrJAdams #ukhousing

Returning housing management to the council will provide a chance “to deliver a renewed purpose” for the service, an officer’s report to the cabinet said .

Consultancy Pennington Choices, which was commissioned to lead the review, concluded that scrapping TGHC and reintegrating housing services scored highest against the Labour-run council’s priorities.

Gateshead Council’s cabinet approved proposals last week to consult with staff and residents on bringing housing management back in-house and integrating the service with other council functions.

The council predicts that on its current trajectory, its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) will fall into a deficit after 2025/26 and fall £691m into the red by 2050.

Keeping TGHC and introducing saving measures would leave the HRA with a £44m positive balance in 35 years’ time, Pennington Choices said, while closing it and consolidating housing services with other council functions would leave the balance at £170m.

Savings would mainly be achieved through having a smaller staff, while the consultancy assumed 5% efficiency for consolidating services.

It had considered four options, including keeping the ALMO and transferring the council’s housing stock to another organisation.

All the options would require “some loss-making stock to be disposed of at a nil cost”, the officer’s report said.

John Adams, cabinet member for housing at Gateshead Council, said: “Over the past eight months, we have reviewed all options available to us and we feel that bringing the council’s housing stock under our control will achieve the best outcomes for local people that are fully aligned with our priorities.

“This will mean that we can focus on what matters most, providing good-quality housing with a mix of tenures and affordable options that meet the needs of local people including families and older people, enabling them to live healthy lives and to make healthy choices, preventing ill health.”