North West landlord appoints new finance chief

First Choice Homes Oldham has appointed Tracy Woods as chief finance officer, completing its permanent executive team.
She has been director of business services at Northwards Housing and has worked at several other housing associations over the past 12 years, and oversaw the merger of Wythenshawe-based Parkway Green and Willow Park housing trusts.
She earlier spent a decade in the private sector and became finance director at retailer Matalan.
Donna Cezair, chief executive at First Choice Homes Oldham, said: “We have experienced a lot of change at FCHO over the last 12 months and Tracy’s appointment has created our final pillar of leadership so we can continue creating the best possible outcomes for both our customers and colleagues.
“Tracy’s appointment means we have a diverse team of executives and directors to lead FCHO on the next stage of its progression.”
Ms Woods said: “Through my background in finance, I am passionate about progressing this work at FCHO and making sure money is invested wisely to support our customers to live their best lives.”
The landlord has 11,292 homes and plans to build a further 850 by 2026.
