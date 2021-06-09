ao link
Northern housing associations launch tenant climate jury
News
09.06.21
by Dominic Brady
The Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) has launched a first-of-its-kind tenants’ jury to consider how tenants, social landlords and others can tackle climate change
