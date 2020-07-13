Northern Ireland government to review social housing grant budget based on coronavirus costs
News13/07/20by Nathaniel Barker
Northern Ireland’s government will review the amount of funding allocated to its Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP) midway through the year to take account of extra costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Previous Article What it’s like to start as a housing association’s diversity manager in the middle of a pandemic and Black Lives Matter Next Article Sadiq Khan calls for eviction ban extension to prevent ‘tsunami’ of homelessness