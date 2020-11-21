November 2020 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The bumper new-look print edition of Inside Housing has landed, including our exclusive research on the cost of zero-carbon works for landlords; key takeaways from the Social Housing White Paper; our David Montague interview; a timeline leading to the Grenfell tragedy; solving the trust problem with social landlords; the road to recovery after the pandemic; rent-setting in Scotland; NIHE restructure; plus all the latest sector news, comment and more

Click here to read the latest digital edition