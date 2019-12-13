Number of buildings with Grenfell-style cladding systems rises as 10 new blocks discovered

Skyline building in Leeds, one of many blocks with unsafe cladding (picture: Google Street View)

The number of buildings with Grenfell-style cladding awaiting remediation work has risen by one, after 10 further buildings with the deadly material were found last month #ukhousing

All of the new 10 blocks were privately owned and eclipsed the completion of work on nine blocks during the month – meaning the total number of blocks awaiting completion is one higher than the 318 recorded in October .

The latest figures released today show 319 of 446 buildings with aluminium composite material cladding are still awaiting remediation, some 30 months on from the fire in west London.

Former housing secretary James Brokenshire had promised “all but a handful” of affected social housing blocks would be complete by the end of the year – but 93 of 159 are still outstanding.

The deadline for private blocks is June, but just 19 of the 194 have completed with 148 yet to start.

Only two blocks have so far gone through the process of applying for a government fund of £200m announced in the summer to help speed up the work in the private sector – with only one currently in a position to actually draw down the cash.

The blocks which still have cladding contain an estimated 23,700 flats – meaning upwards of 50,000 people are likely to still live in buildings with Grenfell-style cladding on the walls.

In October, an expert witness to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry warned these buildings may still be unsafe to occupy – despite reassurances from ministers about interim measures.

The Conservative manifesto contained no new promises for cladding removal, beyond a loose commitment to “support” residents of affected blocks.

There are thought to be thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of medium-rise towers and buildings with other forms of dangerous cladding and remediation that are currently excluded from the official Building Safety Programme.