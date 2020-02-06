Number of homeless deaths in Scotland increases by almost 20% in one year

An estimated 195 people experiencing homelessness died in Scotland in 2018, an increase of 19% on the estimate of 164 in 2017. Of the 195 homeless deaths in 2018, 104 (53%) were drug related.

Scotland had the highest rate of deaths among homeless people of all countries in Great Britain, with a rate of 35.9 per million, compared with 16.9 in England and 14.5 in Wales.

The homelessness death rate in Glasgow was 100.5 per million. This was the highest homeless death rate in Scotland aside from Shetland (111.8), where the island’s small population skews figures.

No homeless deaths were identified in Angus, East Renfrewshire, Moray and the Scottish Borders.

The average age at death for homeless people in Scotland was 43 for women and 44 for men. In 2018, 79% of homeless people who died were men.