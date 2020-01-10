Ombudsman warns councils over ‘mistakes’ with housing benefit appeals

Mr Ellis said the fact that such a high percentage of appeals was upheld suggested that there are “problems with some councils’ understanding of their duties towards claimants and the correct processes they must follow”.

Among the problems the report highlighted are councils stopping families from challenging decisions about their housing benefit entitlement, or not telling them of their right to appeal.

It also reveals councils trying to recover overpaid money before appeals have been considered.

In the conclusion to his foreword in the report, Mr Ellis wrote: "I hope councils will welcome this report as a way to help them learn from the mistakes others have made and ensure all their residents claiming housing benefit are treated fairly and in line with regulations."

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, responded to the report admitting it "highlighted some important learnings".

Cllr Richard Watts, chair of the LGA’s resources board, said: “The ombudsman’s report has rightly identified the importance of ensuring the best possible accuracy within the housing benefit system, and ensuring that councils respond fairly and effectively when mistakes occur, including claimant error.

“The report highlights some important learning for councils and government to take forward to improve fairness and accuracy within the benefits system."

He added: “It is vital that the government recognises the ongoing role of councils in administering housing benefit, and in supporting claimants provides appropriate, timely funding to councils to deliver this role. Doing so ensures that councils are able to provide the fairest, most accurate service that they can.”