One in five leaseholders trapped by dangerous cladding have thought of suicide or self-harm, survey reveals

The survey of 550 people, carried out by the UK Cladding Action Group (UKCAG), found that 14.5% of affected leaseholders have had suicidal thoughts, and 8% have felt compelled to self-harm.

It was sent to people who live in buildings with dangerous cladding that needs to be replaced, as well as those who have been unable to sell their homes as a result of concerns over cladding.

More than three-quarters (77.8%) of respondents said their mental health has been “hugely affected” by the cladding issues they face.

Just over a quarter (26.9%) said they had received a new formal diagnosis since becoming embroiled in the cladding scandal, with 20.3% being diagnosed with anxiety disorders and 17.6% experiencing depression.

The revelations come two days before the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people in 2017.