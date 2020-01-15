Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
One in four renters made ill by housing worries, survey reveals
News
15/01/20
by Rhiannon Curry
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
NHF development survey: housing association market sale starts halve in 12-month period
Next Article
Newly appointed Northern Irish housing minister criticises welfare reforms
Related Stories
Our landlord licensing scheme protects the people of Liverpool. We will go to court to defend it if we must
Government to end Local Housing Allowance rate freeze after four years
Homes England supports new UK housing fund to be launched by national housing association and global asset management giant
How joined-up thinking can help landlords tackle the climate crisis
Leaseholders at unsafe Manchester block entitled to £10.8m after insurance claim court appeal
How can landlords spread a campaign message?
G15: 650 housing association families unable to sell or remortgage flats due to government combustible guidance
How can developers reach carbon-neutral goals?
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved