‘One size doesn’t fit all for safety – we consider each resident’s needs individually’

Are there specific safety issues that Family Housing Association is tackling?

Yes, cases of hoarding seem to have increased for our housing officers.

When a resident hoards it not only makes it difficult to maintain the home and to gain access because the resident might not want to let us in, but it’s also a fire risk for that home and those around.

Last year, we reviewed our approach and worked with an expert and MAWWF to offer high support and clear communication about the risks of hoarding and residents’ responsibilities.

Prior to this, we had taken legal action on two residents for a failure to clear their homes, however since the review we have better supported people with hoarding tendencies and helped them to develop the tools to clear the property themselves.

It’s been successful because we’ve avoided enforcement action, which is not only distressing for the resident and costly for the housing association, but also doesn’t provide a long-term solution to tendencies that might reappear, whereas our new approach builds a healthier and safer way of living for the future.

What role does the resident-led scrutiny panel play?

Good communication is vital and the scrutiny group, established in 2015 and chaired by our resident Jo Ashford, has undertaken a project to review all letters and leaflets sent to residents and our website content to ensure the tone is friendly, and the information is in plain English or Welsh, without using jargon.

Jo has attended training to learn how to make our media content easier to understand, particularly for those with accessibility issues such as autism or eyesight problems.

Digital media can be a challenge for some, so we make a real effort to ensure our website and app are user friendly, and we offer ‘digital champion’ courses to residents to help them.

In recent weeks, many residents have started using video calling and texting more to communicate with relatives who they’re unable to see at present.

I think this will have a positive lasting effect for our resident engagement and the scrutiny panel – at the moment we have six members, two of whom attend meetings remotely.

We will use this as an opportunity to make getting involved more accessible as a growing confidence in technology will allow more people to virtually engage with FHA.

What is your programme for safety issues this year?

In the past year we have also run a safety campaign to improve fire door safety across all FHA properties.

We now have a fully qualified in-house team of two surveyors who evaluate the repairs that need to be actioned to avoid fire risk and two staff members dedicated to carrying out the repairs and fire door replacements.

As well as providing a more resident-centred approach, it’s better value for money; our estimated expenditure for this project for 2020-21 is £130,000 and we’ve managed to save around £100 on each door replacement by not using a contracted team.

Another benefit of having an in-house team is that we can provide a quicker response to safety issues and it’s been easier to gain access to homes because residents recognise the staff.

We have also regularly updated residents about the work being planned and completed, and reminded them of the importance of closing doors and reporting any doors that are not closing properly.

The campaign has been a great success and it is something we’re proud of.

