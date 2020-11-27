Orbit launches vastly oversubscribed £300m bond at 2%

The bond marks Orbit’s first venture into the sterling bond market since 2018 and achieved a coupon rate of 2% with a spread of 135 basis points (bps) over gilts, the government cost of borrowing.

The social landlord, which owns and manages 45,000 homes, noted “high levels of investor engagement” with the transaction. It received more than £1.75bn of orders, which the group said reflects the strength of its A3 stable credit rating and “market leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials”.