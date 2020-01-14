Our landlord licensing scheme protects the people of Liverpool. We will go to court to defend it if we must

The introduction of our landlord licensing scheme in 2015 is one of the policies that I am most proud of during my time leading Liverpool City Council.

It has enabled us to create a dedicated and committed team that have been making huge inroads in tackling significant issues with the private rented sector.

Over the past two decades, private landlords have taken advantage of low housing demand in the city by snapping up cheap properties, and as a result the number of rented homes has snowballed. The sector now accounts for more than 30% of properties across the city, and in some areas one in two homes are rented out.

Poorly managed accommodation has a high turnover of tenants, which is destabilising for the local community as residents do not get to know their neighbours, and leads to a spiral of decline.

Coupled with one of the highest vacancy rates in England, we have irrefutable proof of this happening in areas right across the city, ultimately driving down demand.