Our most-read insight pieces of 2019

We reveal which of our insight articles were clicked on by the most subscribers in 2019
Our insight articles range from in-depth investigations and data pieces to interviews with housing leaders, quick-turnaround reaction pieces, listicles and fact-checkers.
Below, in reverse order, we reveal the top 10 insight articles by most subscriber page views:
List based on total pageviews between January 1 and December 6 2019, excluding articles viewed for less than 90 seconds
The big housing story from the Conservative Party’s annual conference in September was the announcement of a new shared ownership Right to Buy policy.
The policy ultimately didn't make it into the party’s manifesto, but Jack Simpson’s, news editor at Inside Housing, piece looking at how the policy could work was required reading in the sector at the end of September.
The Social Housing Green Paper in 2018 promised a range of measures to improve transparency, strengthen consumer regulation, empower tenants, tackle stigma, and make buildings safe.
But how much of this has been achieved to date? In August, we produced a guide explaining exactly how much progress there has been.
Illustration: Charlie Davis
The rapid rise of commercial investors funding housing for vulnerable tenants piqued the concern of the regulator this year. In March, Luke Barratt looked at why it is so controversial and what can happen when things go wrong. Inside Housing’s subscribers read the piece in their droves.
Picture: John Robertson
The past couple of years have seen calls for more social rented homes enter the mainstream, but the Social Housing Under Threat group has been campaigning for the tenure since 2014.
In August, this piece by Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch generated a huge amount of interest.
As the sector’s financial reporting season came to a close in August, we provided a handy guide to how some of the largest housing associations performed financially in 2018/19.
We kicked off the year with an analysis of a vital piece of work by Network Homes explaining why it is so difficult for housing associations to deliver large numbers of traditional social rented housing in the current climate.
The piece generated a huge amount of interest from Inside Housing’s subscribers, some of whom undoubtedly would have faced accusations that they are losing sight of their social purpose.
Picture: Press Association
Sometimes simple headlines work the best. This piece from July aimed to explain to our readers a bit more about the newly announced housing secretary Robert Jenrick.
Picture: Getty
Boris Johnson’s elevation to Number 10 in the summer prompted much discussion in the sector about what will happen as a result for the social housing sector. Inside Housing deputy editor Peter Apps attempted to answer the question.
Illustration: Asako Masunouchi
Every year we publish our annual survey of housing association chief executives’ pay.
The piece contains detailed data on salaries and bonuses for the chief executives of 156 organisations, and includes searchable and sortable tables to allow you to compare data for different chief executives around the country.
The article is a premium piece available to Inside Housing subscribers only.
Illustration: Hit and Run
Finally in first place we have our exclusive Top 50 Biggest Builders survey, outlining once again how important housebuilding is to the sector.
The piece not only reveals which housing associations are building the most homes overall but also allows you to compare and contrast starts, completions, and building of homes by tenure.