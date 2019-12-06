Our resident safety campaign winners announced

Garland Court, one of the five towers in Gosport that needed the insulation replaced

Immediately following the Grenfell fire, Elaine Bailey, chief executive of Hyde, convened and led a taskforce with a remit to find out what fire safety remediation works needed to be undertaken on the group’s properties.

As part of this work, the group tested the cladding on five tower blocks in Gosport, Hampshire. It found that the external wall insulation behind the cladding on each building was highly flammable and needed to be replaced.

This was not an easy job. The towers all face the Solent coastline, which meant covering the buildings with protective sheeting to protect both buildings and those working to replace the cladding from the elements. This was a disruptive and lengthy project – which meant keeping residents informed and safe throughout was doubly important.

For the duration of the replacement programme, Hyde put roaming fire safety patrols in place, 24 hours a day. Staff also visited every home in each of the affected blocks to ensure every resident knew what to do in the event of a fire.

“I liked the commitment to engage with residents, with numerous reassurances through information and staff available to help residents feel safe. They now have something that is industry-leading”

Judge Michael Hill, business development manager, Tpas

The work took longer than planned – largely thanks to the current high demand for specialist cladding operatives across the UK as well as some inclement weather – but Hyde’s commitment to keeping residents informed, both about the works and the aim behind them, helped to mitigate the inconvenience for those affected.

“A recent survey of all Gosport’s five tower residents carried out by the residents’ associations showed that 85% of our residents felt that being safe from fire risk was most important to them, which agrees with Hyde’s number-one priority: for residents to be safe from fire risks and be safe in their homes,” says Janet Dempsey, chair of the Five Towers Residents’ Association. Nearly three-quarters of residents said they feel safer since the start of the work, she adds. “Despite the work falling behind schedule, Hyde’s ongoing resident engagement means that the majority are pleased that Hyde started this work.”

The time that Hyde took to engage with its residents – and the ongoing nature of that engagement – was key to the programme’s successful outcome, says Liz Oliver, interim director of compliance at Hyde.

“We brought a group of experts together to answer residents’ questions, which reassured them that we were doing the right thing,” she says. “When things didn’t go right we really listened to our residents and stakeholders and made changes to ensure that everyone involved was satisfied. This meant that what was originally negative feeling resulted in residents understanding that their safety is Hyde’s utmost priority.”