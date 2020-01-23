Over two-thirds of people say arresting rough sleepers is a waste of time, police figures reveal

A DeltaPoll survey of over 3,000 people, commissioned by national homelessness charity Crisis, found that 71% of the public think arresting people for sleeping rough is a waste of time, while 52% said rough sleeping should not be considered a criminal offence.

The survey has been released alongside data, obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, which reveals that 8,500 arrests have been made under the Vagrancy Act in the past five years.

Introduced in 1824, the Vagrancy Act makes rough sleeping and begging illegal in England and Wales, and was originally introduced to make it easier for the police to clear the streets of destitute soldiers following the Napoleonic wars.