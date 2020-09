Panels fitted on Lakanal House after fire will be replaced again due to shifting guidance

News by Peter Apps

Replacement window panels installed on Lakanal House following the deadly blaze in 2009 will be stripped and reinstalled due to shifting government advice on building safety.

