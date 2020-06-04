Twitter
Photo story: social housing tenants in lockdown

Insight04/06/20by Jess Mccabe

Photographer Gareth Jones has been raising funds for the NHS with a project documenting people’s experiences of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Jess McCabe presents his photos of Together Housing tenants

Claire Dodd and her husband Matt are postal workers. Matt is also an NHS volunteer. They live with daughter Megan, 13, and son Harvey, eight
Claire Dodd and her husband Matt are postal workers. Matt is also an NHS volunteer. They live with daughter Megan, 13, and son Harvey, eight
To raise money for a local hospice and the NHS, photographer Gareth Jones started to take ‘doorstep photos’ of families at a safe distance of at least 2m, giving people a record of this unusual and difficult time.

When Together Housing heard about his project, the 36,000-home association decided to commission Mr Jones to take photos of some of its residents as well, across Lancashire and Yorkshire. Together has donated an undisclosed sum.

Many of the residents photographed are key workers, such as postal workers Claire and Matt Dodd (pictured above with children Megan and Harvey). Ms Dodd says: “It feels very strange going out to work when everybody else is stuck indoors. At first we felt very uncomfortable, not knowing what was going on and worried we could bring the virus home to the kids.”

She adds: “We’re missing seeing family very much, especially our older kids Josh and Ellie, who don’t live with us any more.”

Mr Jones says: “It was lovely spending a day chatting to key workers and seeing how neighbours are supporting each other… and we’ve also been able to include people who live on their own so they can send the photos to their grandkids to let them know their neighbours are looking out for them.”

Ian Clark, director of strategy, communications and neighbourhoods at Together Housing, says: “When the kids in these photos grow up and their grandchildren ask them where they were when the pandemic hit, they will be able to show them these photos and tell them how people came together while being kept apart.”

Photo story: life in lockdown 2

Danielle Pearson and her daughter Lily. Ms Pearson says: “We are happy and doing what we need to do to get through this together”

Photo story: life in lockdown 3

Angela and Lee Smith usually live with their 21-year-old daughter, Jasmin. But as she has been caring for COVID-19 patients, she has moved into student housing

Photo story: life in lockdown 4

Teana Dodgson and daughter Eden-Rose. “I am a home carer and I help clients with things like cooking, cleaning and shopping, so I have still been working,” Ms Dodgson says

Photo story: life in lockdown 5

Gwen and Justin Appleyard. Mr Appleyard says: “With my wife having end-stage kidney failure, keeping her safe became my priority”

Photo story: life in lockdown 6

Sorin and Dana Maria Rusu and their baby twins

Photo story: life in lockdown 7

Susan Fletcher, pictured here with her neighbours, was discharged from hospital after pneumonia before lockdown. “I’ve spent my time painting my home. My neighbours and I have also been getting the garden ready for the summer – minding social distancing, of course”

Photo story: life in lockdown 8

Pat Cocker, Muriel Yates, Christine Bamber and Janet Josse. Ms Cocker says: “All of us keep an eye out for the neighbours. We are our own little community”

Photo story: life in lockdown 8

Irene Heaney is another resident whose photo was taken as part of Gareth Jones’ project

Care and supportCoronavirusHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementNorth WestPeopleYorkshire and the Humber
