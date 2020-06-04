Photo story: social housing tenants in lockdown

To raise money for a local hospice and the NHS, photographer Gareth Jones started to take ‘doorstep photos’ of families at a safe distance of at least 2m, giving people a record of this unusual and difficult time.

When Together Housing heard about his project, the 36,000-home association decided to commission Mr Jones to take photos of some of its residents as well, across Lancashire and Yorkshire. Together has donated an undisclosed sum.

Many of the residents photographed are key workers, such as postal workers Claire and Matt Dodd (pictured above with children Megan and Harvey). Ms Dodd says: “It feels very strange going out to work when everybody else is stuck indoors. At first we felt very uncomfortable, not knowing what was going on and worried we could bring the virus home to the kids.”

She adds: “We’re missing seeing family very much, especially our older kids Josh and Ellie, who don’t live with us any more.”

Mr Jones says: “It was lovely spending a day chatting to key workers and seeing how neighbours are supporting each other… and we’ve also been able to include people who live on their own so they can send the photos to their grandkids to let them know their neighbours are looking out for them.”

Ian Clark, director of strategy, communications and neighbourhoods at Together Housing, says: “When the kids in these photos grow up and their grandchildren ask them where they were when the pandemic hit, they will be able to show them these photos and tell them how people came together while being kept apart.”