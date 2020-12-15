Placemaking starts at home

James Hudson from Your Homes Newcastle discusses how the sector has acted flexibly during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help relieve homelessness and poverty (sponsored) #UKhousing

However, this year the housing sector has delivered some amazing initiatives across the country and it gives hope that homelessness is not an unsolvable problem.

The COVID-19 lockdown has triggered a very reactive response to homelessness with high spend on emergency B&Bs. To switch that to a proactive strategy with preventable interventions and the provision of affordable homes is difficult to flip and make happen.

During the same period NFS carried out 600 deliveries to clients across the UK. We also saw 1,688 Universal Credit claims verified and 883 referrals into the financial inclusion service. Other customers included women being relocated from refuges or fleeing domestic violence, older people and otherwise vulnerable customers.

Many of these new customers were formerly homeless and moving into emergency accommodation. Between 23 March and 1 July there were 262 allocations, of which 88% required furniture.

During the first few weeks of the spring lockdown, Newcastle Furniture Service (NFS) [which supports housing organisations across the UK, including Your Homes Newcastle, to provide affordable and quality household items for residents] worked with emergency rehousing cases supporting frontline staff to provide furniture.

This year, due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March, we saw the government provide £250m of funding and request that all local authorities get ‘Everybody In’ and find accommodation for all rough sleepers. What was your experience of this?

How do you think the sector might continue to work post-COVID-19?

This year has been unusual – you couldn’t have made it up. You’d never write a business strategy for allowing everyone to work from home, digitally enabling tenants and getting everyone housed without it being a five-to-10-year aspiration, but we have done it and within a short timeframe.

Never waste a crisis, because it really shakes up thinking and just shows what can be achieved. This year has been challenging for everyone, but there has been a lot of good that’s come from this and we need to capitalise on that and keep the momentum going. This situation will set up the sector for the next decade.

Lockdown times have put tenants and colleagues in the same boat – none of us could go out, see our families or socialise. This common theme to our days has brought staff and residents closer together than they have ever been. We are all in the same reality now.

As an organisation, one of NFS’s biggest benefits has been supporting frontline staff and learning so much about what they do. Many didn’t realise how first point of contact scenarios happen. I’m hoping that the joining of these dots will help to make tenants feel more valued.

I think the sector has come full circle since [the Welfare Reform and Work Act in 2016] and the 1% rent reduction.

The sector is gradually opening up a two-way dialogue with tenants, and landlords need to be transparent and honest to create trust. Part of this is that landlords have to understand a tenant’s lifestyle – we have to be part of their world rather than forcing them to be part of ours. Housing providers need to stop thinking that they own the properties and think of them as residents’ homes.