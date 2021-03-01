Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Planned maintenance: what is the COVID-19 impact?
Insight
01.03.21
by Jess Mccabe
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Non-compliant housing association to be closed down this summer
Social housing owned by for-profit providers increases by 75%
Kingspan used BRE report on failed test as basis for 29 desktop studies, Grenfell Tower Inquiry reveals
UK’s largest retirement home builder registers affordable housing arm
Deploying repairs during the pandemic
Sponsored by
Advanced
The pandemic has hit the mental health of tenants and staff. The government and private sector must work on a solution
Addressing domestic abuse must include LGBTQ+ people
Pandemic will hit housing association income by 6% this year, Moody’s predicts
RELATED STORIES
01.03.21
Deploying repairs during the pandemic
SPONSORED ARTICLE
01.03.21
The pandemic has hit the mental health of tenants and staff. The government and private sector must work on a solution
01.03.21
Addressing domestic abuse must include LGBTQ+ people
01.03.21
Pandemic will hit housing association income by 6% this year, Moody’s predicts
26.02.21
Number of Scottish social landlord staff placed on furlough more than doubles in two months
26.02.21
Five-yearly electrical safety checks should be mandatory for NI social landlords, says report
26.02.21
The disrepair claims challenge
SPONSORED ARTICLE
26.02.21
A week in the life of… a press and external affairs assistant
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved