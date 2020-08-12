Planning White Paper: how will the government’s overhaul change the planning system?

Much of the discussion surrounding the white paper has so far centred on its proposals for a new system of land categorisation, which represents a step towards a zonal planning system.

Unlike the current regime where local authorities are required to demonstrate a five-year supply of land for housing, they would now need to divide all sites in the area into one of three categories: protected, renewal and growth. This is how councils will decide where the housing they have been told to build by the government will go.

Protected is as it sounds, developers in growth areas would get automatic planning permission. This aspect of the proposals has sparked some concern about the quality of homes delivered through this route.

“There are ways it could be effective and sustainable and ways it could deliver a lot of conflict,” muses Ms Bessell. “It could deliver unregulated development which is just about volume numbers – some would say risking slums of the future. I don’t think it’s at either of those ends.”

For her part, Ms Mills argues that it is “overly simplistic to put all the land in the country into three categories”. What label, she asks, should be attached to the suburbs? The case could be made that these areas are often ripe for greater density, though the people living there may well disagree.

However, deciding which sites should be protected will perhaps be less of a challenge for local authorities “than setting the tests for development where that does apply,” says Mr Spry. Deciding density and design standards for renewal areas – which could include most urban land – “will be the most difficult bit,” he predicts.

Ms Jessell agrees that the renewal category will likely have the widest scope and be most controversial – potentially paving the way for carte blanche estate regeneration, for example.