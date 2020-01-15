Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Plans for 3,000 home development in Shropshire ‘likely to be scrapped’, says council leader
News
15/01/20
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
After their ‘spat’, McVey and Jenrick offered few signs of change in their first appearance in parliament
Next Article
Trafford Housing Trust apologises after residents forced to stay in temporary accommodation due to a power outage
Related Stories
NHF development survey: housing association market sale starts halve in 12-month period
Community planning initiatives get £8m funding boost
Our landlord licensing scheme protects the people of Liverpool. We will go to court to defend it if we must
Council tenant given 20-month prison sentence for Right to Buy fraud
West Midlands Combined Authority unveils zero-carbon homes climate plan
Next Affordable Homes Programme will be ‘even larger’ than before, confirms Jenrick
Decision not to extend Liverpool’s landlord licensing scheme puts tenants at risk, council says
Homes England introduces new flexible grant initiative
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved