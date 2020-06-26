Policymakers have ignored key worker housing for too long
Housing delivery has focused on those in the direst need, subsidised by market housing that is unaffordable to median earners. But little thought has been given to the needs and wants of the key workers upon whom we rely, writes Olivia Harris
