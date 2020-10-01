Post-Grenfell fire safety work ‘will never complete’ without change of approach, experts warn

He said that the picture could get worse, because many quality workers from the EU were leaving the UK due to Brexit.

He added that without further government funding, work would simply not progress. “The biggest thing is funding. Unless it’s funded by government the jobs don’t go ahead, it doesn’t happen,” he said. “There just isn’t the funding there from leaseholders.”

The government has offered £1bn of funding for the blocks with non-ACM cladding – a fund which is likely to cover between 450 and 600 buildings.

Mr Lawrence explained that the current rules on this funding require the plans for removal to be completed by 31 December, and candidates will not be invited to start working on their bids for another fortnight. With a break around Christmas, that will leave just nine weeks to plan the work.

“I’ve got one building with 25 elevations and eight types of cladding,” he said. “You need to complete drawings for the job, put together a specification and then go out to tender. And if you miss the deadline, you have to pay back the upfront funding which pays for putting the bid together. It isn’t looking very attractive.”

He added that the government should prioritise the work to “look at those that are really high risk first”.

John Powell, managing director of Frankham RMS, added: “The whole thing is a complete and utter mess. Everyone keeps telling government you need to do something about this but they won’t. We can’t continue on a situation of battling through the law courts which will take years. They need to deal with the risk and then sort out the liability afterwards.

“There will be buildings where this just never happens if the government doesn’t take action on it, without a doubt. It’s a mess but the government do have the ability to fix it by showing some common sense.”

Mr Powell added that his firm had stopped signing the EWS1 forms required to confirm the compliance of a building’s facade, after warnings from insurers that the firm could face “unlimited liability” as a result.

“We are not signing EWS1 forms at all, and that is our position. We just can’t run the risk of signing these forms on the basis of having looked at 0.1% of the facade,” he said.

Dr Jonathan Evans, chief executive of building envelope firm Ash & Lacy, said: “The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government [MHCLG] have compounded the scale and intensity of the cladding crisis by dragging in thousands of buildings that aren’t even unsafe, which distracts from sorting genuinely dangerous ones.

“There needs to be an immediate change of approach under new leadership not burdened by responsibility for the past and therefore liberated to make fast, decisive changes. People can deal with this much better if they have some optimism it is finally being sorted.”

MHCLG was contacted for comment.