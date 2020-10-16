Post-lockdown, how can the sector build a digitally confident, inclusive community?

Kathy Valdes, managing director, Digital Unite

Ms Valdes has been working with a variety of organisations to tackle digital exclusion for more than 12 years. Established in 1996, Digital Unite is one of the UK’s leading providers of digital skills learning and is the only organisation that focuses exclusively on vocational training and support for ‘digital champions’.

James Prowse, strategic account manager – public sector and social housing, Hyperoptic

Mr Prowse has worked in commercial property since 1993, dealing with office and industrial lettings, purchase and development, corporate real estate and pursuing business development opportunities. Since 2013, Mr Prowse has worked with partner organisations within social housing and new homes development to help build their communities through the inclusion of a gigabit-enabled broadband network.

James Williams, head of impact, HACT

Mr Williams joined HACT in 2017 as head of social impact from Onward, a 35,000-property housing association operating across the North West of England. He spent more than 12 years with Onward working on delivery of community investment projects, strategies, evaluation and impact measurement.

Mr Williams is particularly interested in how organisations can embed social value systematically from within to improve outcomes for communities.

He is currently working on a roadmap for the future of social value measurement in the social housing sector; leading the HACT and Simetrica-Jacobs social value training programme; and producing social impact assessments, frameworks, calculators and reports.

Debbie Trust-Dickinson, chief operating and transformation officer, Halton Housing

Ms Trust-Dickinson oversees Halton Housing’s transformation programme, including the next iteration of its digital offer, creating the right IT infrastructure, and strengthening the association’s brand and reputation. She has a strong focus on leadership, talent, well-being and culture.

She also provides strategic leadership to ensure customers are at the heart of what Halton Housing does – providing safe, well-maintained homes in thriving neighbourhoods as well as ensuring compliance of their homes and all aspects of customer experience.

Ms Trust-Dickinson joined Halton Housing in January 2020, bringing extensive experience in programme and project management, and she has led transformational change in director roles in a number of sectors.