Pressure builds on government to extend evictions ban as deadline looms

“The fundamental thing is no evictions should take place while the present situation continues” @CIHhousing #ukhousing

“We believe tens of thousands of people could be evicted in the months after the 25 June” @Shelter #ukhousing

However, Mr Wood said the government needs to give the protocol “legal backing” to ensure it is not “just a piece of paper”.

Last month, government said it plans to introduce a ‘pre-action protocol’ that would put a duty on landlords to work with tenants before beginning possession proceedings.

He said increasing numbers of people are approaching the organisation who are “worried about losing their homes and being threatened with eviction at the end of the evictions ban”.

Chris Wood, assistant director of research, policy and public affairs at Shelter, said possession proceedings could be launched against tens of thousands once the ban is removed.

Pressure has increased on housing secretary Robert Jenrick to step in and extend the ban beyond its 25 June deadline until more measures are put in place to protect renters facing increasing rent arrears.

This would involve giving judges more power to determine whether a possession claim should be granted when a landlord is pursuing a Section 21 ‘no fault’ eviction or using ground 8 of Section 8, which is used when a tenant is in eight weeks of arrears. Ground 8 is currently mandatory, meaning that tenants can be automatically evicted if they accrue this level of arrears. Shelter wants the government to amend Section 21 so that judges aren’t forced to grant possession orders and to temporarily disapply ground 8.

The changes would only apply to England and Wales, as Scotland and Northern Ireland have a different legal system. In Scotland, the government has increased the eviction notice period to six months, depending on the grounds used. In Northern Ireland, the notice period has been extended to 12 weeks.

Shelter’s proposals have been broadly echoed by organisations including the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and the Law Centres Network, as well as the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee.

Nimrod Ben-Cnaan, head of policy and profile at the Law Centres Network, said: “It is very important to us that the stay on possession proceedings is extended, at least until other protections are in place to protect tenants and borrowers.

“Once hearings resume, judges should be given more discretion to not evict, by doing away with Section 21 eviction as the government already plans to do, and by disapplying ground 8 for at least a year.”

Mr Ben-Cnaan said that several Law Centres have written to social landlords this week asking them to commit to not use ground 8 evictions once the ban on evictions is lifted.

An extension would mirror other European countries such as Italy, which extended its ban from July to September.

John Perry, policy advisor at the CIH, said no evictions should take place while the present situation continues.

“It would be horrendous for people to be evicted when there are still rules in place about social distancing and so on,” he said.