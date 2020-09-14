Pricing error forced Grenfell sub-contractor to push for more dangerous type of cladding

The cladding sub-contractor involved in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower pushed for a more dangerous cladding system after its estimator incorrectly priced the job by £200,000 #UKhousing

Taking questions at the Grenfell Inquiry today, Mike Albiston, an estimator for the Grenfell project at Harley Facades, admitted that he had made a mistake when initially costing the project. The inquiry heard that this mistake saw Mr Albiston miss a number of items off his initial costings for a Reynobond aluminium composite material (ACM) system on the tower, meaning that the savings it would achieve when compared to the preferred zinc-based Proteus HR cladding system was only £376,000, compared with the £576,000 initially put forward by Mr Albiston. Architecture firm Studio E wanted to use Proteus, with Reynobond ACM listed among potential alternatives. As part of Mr Albiston’s work, he was asked to present the cost savings that a Reynobond ACM system would generate when compared to the Proteus system.

The mistake meant there was a shortfall of £200,000 in Harley’s quote but Mr Albiston explained to lead contractor Rydon and the management at Harley Facades that this would be reduced to £162,750, if the project opted for ‘cassette’ installation rather than face-fixed panels.

Cassette panels are cut in a way that allows them to be hung on hidden rails, whereas face-fixed panels are essentially bolted into place with rivets. It has previously been revealed in the inquiry that ACM panels installed in cassette form had a far worse fire performance than face-fixed panels, with cassette panels performing a whole three grades lower when tested.

When asked by lead counsel Richard Millett whether cassette was the better option from Harley’s point of view, Mr Albiston said he believed it was.

At the time Harley would not have known the different fire performance between face-fixed ACM panels or those installed in cassette form.

The inquiry later saw an email sent by Bruce Sounes, project lead at Studio E, to Harley Facades. In the email, Mr Sounes commented on potentially using cassette panels to appease planners.

Commenting on Mr Sounes’ email, Mark Harris, Harley’s commercial manager at the time, wrote in his own email to colleagues that Studio E’s comments were “interesting” and “might help with Harley’s predicament”.