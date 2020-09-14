Pricing error forced Grenfell subcontractor to push for more dangerous type of cladding

The cladding subcontractor involved in the refurbishment of the Grenfell Tower pushed for a more dangerous system of cladding after a mistake by its estimator saw it incorrectly price the job by £200,000.
Taking questions at the Grenfell inquiry today, Mike Albiston, an estimator for the Grenfell project for Harley Facades, admitted that he had made a mistake when initially costing the project.
The inquiry heard that this mistake saw Mr Albiston miss a number of items off his initial costings for a Reynobond ACM system on the tower, meaning that the savings it would achieve when compared to the preferred zinc-based Proteus HR cladding system was only £376,000, compared to the £576,000 initially put forward by Mr Albiston.
Architects Studio E had wanted to use Proteus with Reynobond ACM listed among potential alternatives.
As part of Mr Albiston’s work, he was asked to present the cost savings a Reynobond ACM system would make when compared to the Proteus system.
The mistake meant there was a shortfall of £200,000 in Harley’s quote but Mr Albiston explained to lead contractor Rydon and the management at Harley Facades that this would be reduced to £162,750, if the project opted for ’cassette’ installation rather than face-fixed panels.
Casette panels are cut in a way that allows them to be hung on hidden rails, whereas face-fixed panels are essentially bolted in to place with rivets. It has previously been revealed in the inquiry that ACM panels installed in cassette form had a far worse fire performance than face-fixed panels, with cassette panels performing a whole three grades lower when tested.
When asked by lead councel Richard Millett that if cassette was the better option from Harley’s point of view, Mr Albiston said that he believed it was.
At the time Harley would not have known the different fire performance between ACM panels face fixed or those installed in cassette form.
The inquiry later saw an email sent by Bruce Sounes, project lead for architect for Studio E, to Harley commenting on potentially using casette panels to appease planners.
Commenting on the email to Ray Bailey, managing director of Harley, Mr Harris: “Interesting comments from the architect, this might help with our predicament.
“I’ve not spoken about the cost issues as yet with Simon Lawrence [contracts manager at Rydon], I will keep quiet and see how this plays out.”
This came despite Simon Lawrence from Rydon saying in an email in May 2014 that to meet the client’s requested budget the cladding needed to be “face fixed and flat sheet’ on the project.
This was responded to by Mr Harris, who wrote in an email to Mr Lawrence that while face fixed could be achieved, “As discussed on site, our preference would be casette for a lot of reasons.”
When asked by Mr Millett whether there was a desire by Harley to have cassette was driven by its own financial interests and whether Mr Harris’ “lots of reasons” was referring to the money it would save, Mr Albiston agreed it was.
Mr Albiston added that Harley had no awareness that Reynobond ACM was significantly more combustible than in its riveted format, adding that he wasn’t aware of anyone at Harley discussing the different safety performances of the two systems.
Today’s hearings also saw Daniel Anketell-Jones, Harley’s design manager at the time of the refurbishment, questioned.
In his evidence it was revealed that a number of inaccuracies were included in the CV Harley put forward for Mr Anketell-Jones in their bid for the work. This included two projects that he had never worked on, and several skills that he admitted in today’s hearing he did not possess.
Mr Anketell-Jones said he had never seen the document before and it had been filled out and submitted without his knowledge or consent.
The inquiry continues with further evidence from Mr Anketell Jones tomorrow.
