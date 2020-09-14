Pricing error forced Grenfell subcontractor to push for more dangerous type of cladding

“I’ve not spoken about the cost issues as yet with Simon Lawrence [contracts manager at Rydon], I will keep quiet and see how this plays out.”

This came despite Simon Lawrence from Rydon saying in an email in May 2014 that to meet the client’s requested budget the cladding needed to be “face fixed and flat sheet’ on the project.

This was responded to by Mr Harris, who wrote in an email to Mr Lawrence that while face fixed could be achieved, “As discussed on site, our preference would be casette for a lot of reasons.”

When asked by Mr Millett whether there was a desire by Harley to have cassette was driven by its own financial interests and whether Mr Harris’ “lots of reasons” was referring to the money it would save, Mr Albiston agreed it was.

Mr Albiston added that Harley had no awareness that Reynobond ACM was significantly more combustible than in its riveted format, adding that he wasn’t aware of anyone at Harley discussing the different safety performances of the two systems.

Today’s hearings also saw Daniel Anketell-Jones, Harley’s design manager at the time of the refurbishment, questioned.

In his evidence it was revealed that a number of inaccuracies were included in the CV Harley put forward for Mr Anketell-Jones in their bid for the work. This included two projects that he had never worked on, and several skills that he admitted in today’s hearing he did not possess.

Mr Anketell-Jones said he had never seen the document before and it had been filled out and submitted without his knowledge or consent.

The inquiry continues with further evidence from Mr Anketell Jones tomorrow.