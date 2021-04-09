Prince Philip was a significant – and unsung – hero for social housing.

In the critical years of the 1970s he was patron of the NHF – then the National Federation of Housing Associations – and in the 1980s he became the federation’s very active president.

At a time when we needed all the help we could get to grow the tiny social housing sector, HRH gave us status and gravitas.

He chaired our AGMs, opened innumerable new developments and chaired our Rural Housing Inquiry (1976) and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s Inquiry into British Housing (1985).

The latter got him into trouble with prime minister at the time Margaret Thatcher, when we strongly advocated – and eventually achieved – the ending of the iniquitous mortgage interest tax relief.